Cornhole at Diamond Jo Casino this weekend

Diamond Jo Casino is getting into the cornhole game this weekend. Mankato Area Cornhole is hosting a bags tournament starting Friday.
The casino is throwing in an extra $500 for payouts.
Participants must use ACL- and ACO-approved bags. There will be some available for those who don't have any.
Friday night blind draws
4:30 p.m. -- $10/person - sign up by 4:15 p.m.
7:30 p.m. $10/person, 2 for 2, with bomb boxes behind regular boards worth 5 points. Sign up by 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
9 a.m.-10 a.m. - Signup, bags fly at 10 a.m. Competitive division $60/team, social division $30/team. Time permitting there will be blind draws after doubles.
Sunday
Singles kids tournament
9 a.m. -- signup, bags fly at 10 a.m. $10/person
4 man tournament
$100/team
For more information, call Jason at 507-304-0054.