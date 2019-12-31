Cornhole at Diamond Jo Casino this weekend

Diamond Jo Casino is getting into the cornhole game this weekend. Mankato Area Cornhole is hosting a bags tournament starting Friday.

The casino is throwing in an extra $500 for payouts.

Participants must use ACL- and ACO-approved bags. There will be some available for those who don't have any.

Friday night blind draws

4:30 p.m. -- $10/person - sign up by 4:15 p.m.

7:30 p.m. $10/person, 2 for 2, with bomb boxes behind regular boards worth 5 points. Sign up by 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m.-10 a.m. - Signup, bags fly at 10 a.m. Competitive division $60/team, social division $30/team. Time permitting there will be blind draws after doubles.

Sunday

Singles kids tournament

9 a.m. -- signup, bags fly at 10 a.m. $10/person

4 man tournament

$100/team

For more information, call Jason at 507-304-0054.

