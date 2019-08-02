{{featured_button_text}}

The Community Health Center will host a back to school block party from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday.

The health center is located at 404 N. Federal Ave.

Community Health Center

The Community Health Center of Mason City.

Families will be able to get free health services for their children, including wellness checks, immunizations, car seat checks, hair cuts, vision and hearing screenings. Dental screenings will be available earlier in the day at 10 a.m.

Activities will be available for kids, including a bounce house.

