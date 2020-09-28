Community Health Center celebrates two years

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Community Health Center of Mason City will celebrate its two-year anniversary on Thursday by offering free root beer floats to the public from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. that day via drive-thru in their parking lot.

“We are celebrating with our patients and staff and also welcoming anyone who would like to come learn more about our services,” says Renae Kruckenberg, CEO.

The Community Health Center of Mason City opened its doors on Oct. 1, 2018, offering medical, dental and behavioral health services all under one roof. This week they began rapid COVID-19 testing in the community. The rapid test is done by appointment and results are available within as few as 20 minutes.

The health center, which did a complete renovation of the building located at 404 N. Federal Ave. near Fareway in Mason City, accepts insured, underinsured and uninsured patients. They have a sliding-fee scale based on income and household size. In addition, they accept Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0