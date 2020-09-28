 Skip to main content
Community Health Center celebrates two years
Community Health Center celebrates two years

The Community Health Center of Mason City will celebrate its two-year anniversary on Thursday by offering free root beer floats to the public from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. that day via drive-thru in their parking lot.

“We are celebrating with our patients and staff and also welcoming anyone who would like to come learn more about our services,” says Renae Kruckenberg, CEO.

Rapid Test 1

Nurse Practitioner Jill Connell interviews a patient in their vehicle Thursday in the Community Health Center of Mason City's same-day COVID-19 testing area. The program, which rolled out at the facility on Monday, gives patients their test results in as little as 20 minutes.

The Community Health Center of Mason City opened its doors on Oct. 1, 2018, offering medical, dental and behavioral health services all under one roof. This week they began rapid COVID-19 testing in the community. The rapid test is done by appointment and results are available within as few as 20 minutes.

The health center, which did a complete renovation of the building located at 404 N. Federal Ave. near Fareway in Mason City, accepts insured, underinsured and uninsured patients. They have a sliding-fee scale based on income and household size. In addition, they accept Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance.

