Community Easter 'Son'rise service set at Clear Lake City Park

The Clear Lake Christian Church will host a Community Easter 'Son'rise Service at 6:45 a.m., Sunday, April 4 at the Clear Lake City Park.

The entire community is invited to this service. Communion will be served.

Join us as we celebrate the greatest event in history. The service will occur outside, weather permitting.

Masks and warm clothing are encouraged. Bring a lawn chair, and worship our Risen Savior. If it is too cool or rainy, the service will take place in the Lakeview Room of the Bandshell.

A short devotion entitled "2020 Spiritual Vision; The Prescription for Eternal Life" will be presented by Ron Andrews. A Fellowship Coffee with refreshments will be served after the service.

Also, at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2, the Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 U.S. Highway 18 West, will be hosting a Good Friday Service. The service will include a devotion, scripture, music and communion. The public is invited to attend, and masks are encouraged.

