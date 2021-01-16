 Skip to main content
Colleen Frein promoted to VP at Mason City Chamber of Commerce
Colleen Frein promoted to VP at Mason City Chamber of Commerce

Colleen Frein has been promoted to vice president of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

She has served on the chamber team for five years in the role of program director, community concierge and membership director. Frein earned the IOM credential in 2019, a professional designation in the association industry sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Frein will continue her responsibilities as membership director, which include membership service, staffing the ambassador committee, managing the membership database and invoicing.

Colleen Frein

An active community volunteer, Colleen is the current president of River City Kiwanis, a board member at Charlie Brown Preschool & Childcare, a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church Council, and the District Improvement Advisory Committee for the Mason City Schools.

Before joining the chamber, Frein worked as a multimedia journalist including serving as anchor/producer for the Daybreak program on KIMT TV3. She holds a degree in mass communications from St. Cloud State University and is a native of Rochester, Minnesota.

