Collage artist presents 'Painting with Paper' at Clear Lake Arts Center

The Clear Lake Arts Center is exhibiting collage work by Minnesota collage artist Nathan Stromberg titled "Painting with Paper."

The exhibition is available through Feb. 1 at the center, 17 S. Fourth St. Creative Family Fun day will be held from 1–3 p.m. on Jan. 23, when visitors can view a time lapsed video of the artist working, see the exhibition, and try their hand at collage. A closing reception will be held from 12:30 p.m.– 2:30 p.m., on Feb. 1 when visitors can meet the artist.

Made from found newspaper and vintage color magazine fragments, Stromberg's collages appear at ﬁrst to be realistic photographs but on closer inspection contain loads of detail and historical references, exploring and commenting on the connections we make with designed objects.

For 15 years Stromberg has exhibited his work locally and nationally through many solo and group exhibitions. In 2017, he created nine large-scale collage works for the permanent art collection of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

