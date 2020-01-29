Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom 2020 Winter Dance Party
Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom 2020 Winter Dance Party

WDP 2019

Kids Sock Hop during the 2019 Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

It's already underway but we thought we'd remind you -- single day tickets for the 2020 Winter Dance Party are available.

The three-day event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Holly, Richardson and Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake. 

The lineup includes headliners Marty Stuart, Bowzer of Sha Na Na fame and The Kingsmen.

Thursday and Friday night tickets are $35 and Saturday night will set you back $75. A pass for all three days is $135.

For more information about the 2020 Winter Dance Party, visit www.winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com, call 641-357-6151 or email info@surfballroom.com.

