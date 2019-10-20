{{featured_button_text}}
Emilie Jandebeur of Clear Lake was among the 72 University of Iowa bachelor of science in nursing students who participated in the UI College of Nursing's biannual White Coat Ceremony.

The donning of the white coat symbolizes a nursing student's transition to clinical nursing course work and live patient care. 

