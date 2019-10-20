Emilie Jandebeur of Clear Lake was among the 72 University of Iowa bachelor of science in nursing students who participated in the UI College of Nursing's biannual White Coat Ceremony.
The donning of the white coat symbolizes a nursing student's transition to clinical nursing course work and live patient care.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
To learn more about the University of Iowa, visit https://uiowa.edu/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.