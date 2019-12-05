Christmas by the Lake — in its 25th year — will take place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Clear Lake.
The event, which has won several tourism awards for best holiday festival, generally goes on as planned unless bitterly cold temperatures or blizzard-like conditions occur.
Lighted Christmas by the Lake Parade begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday. A full slate of festive Saturday activities will conclude with a colorful fireworks display over the frozen lake off the Seawall after the lighted parade. Then revelers can head over to the Surf at 7 p.m. to dance with The Holy Rocka Rollaz.
Tickets are $17 in advance or $22 at the door. For more information, visit www.surfballroom.com.
A Polar Bear Dip to benefit Make-A-Wish North Iowa and Toys for Tots will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at City Beach.
And of course, Santa will be around on both Saturday and Sunday.
