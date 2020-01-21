Clear Lake Jaycees host dive bar tour

They had so much the first time that they decided on an encore.

At least that's what the event post about the Clear Lake Jaycees said. And that's why the group is hosting its third annual Dive Bar Tour on Saturday.

Bars in the bus tour include Donna's Lounge in Meservey, Town Tap in Kanawha, The HandeBar in LuVerne, Racers in Sexton and Matt's Place in Garner.

The bus will leave at 1 p.m. from the Charlie Brown/Athletico parking lot, and will return to the same place at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $25/person, plus taxes. Purchase tickets by going to the event's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/events/763350407483984/).

