Four Clear Lake Classical students were chosen for the 2019 North Central Iowa Bandmasters Association Middle School Honor Band Festival.
The honor band is for advanced sixth- and seventh-graders. Students selected from CLC are Elisabeth Nicholson, Makenna Sauer, Reid Rietjens and Chloe Sokol.
The honor band performance is 5 p.m. Saturday in the Wilcox Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for students.
