{{featured_button_text}}

Four Clear Lake Classical students were chosen for the 2019 North Central Iowa Bandmasters Association Middle School Honor Band Festival.

Clear Lake Classical students in area honor band

Clear Lake students Elisabeth Nicholson, Makenna Sauer, Reid Rietjens and Chloe Sokol will play in the NCIBA Middle School Honor Band on Saturday in Algona.

The honor band is for advanced sixth- and seventh-graders. Students selected from CLC are Elisabeth Nicholson, Makenna Sauer, Reid Rietjens and Chloe Sokol.

The honor band performance is 5 p.m. Saturday in the Wilcox Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for students.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments