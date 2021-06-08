Clear Lake City Council announces hiring of executive director of wellness center

On Monday night, the Clear Lake City Council announced that Adam Long had been hired as the new executive director for the Clear Lake Wellness Center.

Long comes to Clear Lake from Liberty, Missouri, where he currently serves as the head strength and conditioning coach at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine. According to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, Long has nearly 20 years of experience in the field of health and wellness.

Long was among 15 candidates who applied for the position, but Flory said Long’s candidacy stood out.

“We had a very competitive field of applicants for this,” Flory said at Monday’s city council meeting. “I thought throughout the interview process that Adam (Long) struck me as what I thought was the best cultural fit for our community. ... I was impressed, and I know the (wellness center) committee was as well.”

At the city council meeting, Long spoke on the phone about his excitement over his new role.

“I’m sad to leave my current position … but I’m beyond excited to get to Clear Lake,” Long said.