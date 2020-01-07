Clear Lake church hosting enneagram seminar
Clear Lake church hosting enneagram seminar

Enneagram
Back by popular demand, Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake is once again hosting a half-day enneagram seminar.

Enneagram defines nine personality types which are represented by the points of a geometric figure called an enneagram, and which indicate connections between the types.

More than 100 people attended the church's last seminar, and this time, in addition to discovering your type, there will be panel discussions about the nine types and how they interact as well. 

The seminar will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Black Box, 20 N. Fifth St. There is no fee for the event, but a reservation is requested: Register online at https://zionclearlake.churchcenter.com/groups/upcoming-events/new-enneagram-seminar-what-s-my-type 

