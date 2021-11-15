Clear Lake Chamber committee nominates new board members, chair

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Nominating Committee met recently and nominated five people for three year terms on the board, as well as appointing a chair.

Each candidate has agreed to serve through December 2024 if elected: Mark Dodd, One Vision; Aaron Donaldson, Lake Theatre; Denni Sue Erickson, Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel; Lon Gretillat, 1120 Properties; and Kent Beatty, CL Tel.

Any member in good standing may nominate additional candidates by obtaining the candidate's written agreement to serve and the original signature of 10 members in good standing. All nominating petitions must be returned to the chamber office no later than 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18.

If no additional nominations are received, nominations will be closed and the board, at its December meeting, shall declare the slate of five candidates elected. In the event that other nominations are submitted by the membership, ballots will be emailed to the primary representative for each chamber member. The five candidates who receive the greatest number of votes shall be certified by the Board of Directors at its regularly scheduled December board meeting as elected.

The following members are the committee's nominees for board chair: Carrie Tysdahl, American Solutions for Business.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Chamber office 641-357-2159.

