Clear Lake Bank & Trust provides COVID relief loans to 300 local businesses

Clear Lake Bank and Trust has processed over 300 loans totaling nearly $40 million dollars under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) since the program launched on April 3, according to a press release issued this week.

“As relationship bankers and dedicated members of the communities we serve, we are doing everything we can to ensure small businesses are able to continue to keep their doors open and be successful for many years to come,” said Paul Stevenson, President of Clear Lake Bank and Trust.