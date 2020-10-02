 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Bank & Trust hires Jenna Tuttle
Jenna Tuttle has been hired as a mortgage loan processor at Clear Lake Bank & Trust. Tuttle began in the Real Estate department in mid-September and is based in the bank's Clear Lake location.

A Waldorf graduate, Jenna comes to CLB&T with experience in the banking industry. Jenna lives in Joice with her husband and newborn daughter.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City.

