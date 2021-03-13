Clear Lake Bank & Trust employee gets compliance officer certification

Kristin Davison, assistant vice president and compliance offer at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, has recently completed the Independent Community Bankers of America's Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer (CCBCO) certification program.

The compliance institute covers the areas of regulatory compliance, which a bank's compliance officer is responsible for. "The CCBCO certification is a hallmark of competency in bank compliance," a release from Clear Lake Bank & Trust stated.

“Kristin spent many days in training sessions and completed five exams to become certified,” said Matt Ritter, Chief Operating Officer at Clear Lake Bank & Trust. “We are very proud of Kristin’s accomplishments through this program. It takes dedication to remain knowledgeable and to maintain a bank’s compliance program and Kristin does a top-notch job.”

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

