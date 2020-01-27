Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces 3 promotions

Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces the promotions of several employees.
Kristin Davison has been promoted to assistant vice president and compliance officer. Davison joined Clear Lake Bank & Trust in 2010 as the compliance coordinator and became the compliance officer in 2015.
You have free articles remaining.
Courtney Baker has been promoted to personal banking officer. Baker joined CLB&T in 2014 working as a teller in Clear Lake and Mason City. Courtney was promoted to a personal banker in 2016 after completing her degree at Buena Vista University.
Brigitte Wilkins has been promoted to mortgage underwriter. Wilkins has been with CLB&T since joining the Real Estate department in 2013. She has worked as a mortgage loan processor and then was promoted to the supervisor position in 2016.
Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City.