Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces 3 promotions

Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces the promotions of several employees.

Kristin Davison has been promoted to assistant vice president and compliance officer. Davison joined Clear Lake Bank & Trust in 2010 as the compliance coordinator and became the compliance officer in 2015.

Courtney Baker has been promoted to personal banking officer. Baker joined CLB&T in 2014 working as a teller in Clear Lake and Mason City. Courtney was promoted to a personal banker in 2016 after completing her degree at Buena Vista University.

Brigitte Wilkins has been promoted to mortgage underwriter. Wilkins has been with CLB&T since joining the Real Estate department in 2013. She has worked as a mortgage loan processor and then was promoted to the supervisor position in 2016.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City.

