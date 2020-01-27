Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces 3 promotions
0 comments

Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces 3 promotions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces the promotions of several employees.

Kristin Davison

Kristin Davison

Kristin Davison has been promoted to assistant vice president and compliance officer. Davison joined Clear Lake Bank & Trust in 2010 as the compliance  coordinator and became the compliance officer in 2015.

Courtney Baker

Courtney Baker

Courtney Baker has been promoted to personal banking officer. Baker joined CLB&T in 2014 working as a teller in Clear Lake and Mason City. Courtney was promoted to a personal banker in 2016 after completing her degree at Buena Vista University.

Brigitte Wilkins

Brigitte Wilkins

Brigitte Wilkins has been promoted to mortgage underwriter. Wilkins has been with CLB&T since joining the Real Estate department in 2013. She has worked as a mortgage loan processor and then was promoted to the supervisor position in 2016.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five Generation Family
Milestones

Five Generation Family

Clockwise from lower left: Louise (Ballhagen) Burnett, 85, great-great-grandmother, Nora Springs (formerly from Rudd); Carolyn (Burnett) Ewen,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News