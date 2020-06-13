Clear Lake Arts Center plans to reopen in stages on Thursday

The Clear Lake Arts Center plans to reopen in stages, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The building has been closed to the public since March 17 due to the pandemic. The first phase will include the Hanson Gallery and gift shop area. During phase one of the opening, the hours of Arts Center will be 10 a.m.–2 p.m. (10 am to noon for people 65 and older, or people deemed at higher risk) Tuesdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays. The Arts Center will use the off days to deep clean the building and restock personal protection supplies.
Along with the change in hours, the Arts Center will require visitors to wear a mask and gloves, which will be provided to anyone needing them. Those who do not want to wear a mask and gloves are invited to plan a visit in the future when masks are no longer required and engage with us online.
The reopening of the second level and the Sukup Performing Arts Wing, building rentals, classes, and the weekly creativity groups will come at a later date.
The 2020 Sculpture Garden Exhibition in the Sukup Lakeside Courtyard and Sculpture Garden is open, featuring 5 new sculptures for people to enjoy. This year’s participating artists are – Andrew Arvanetes, Hilde DeBruyne, Jerry Nelson, Daniel Perry, and Craig Snyder. Visitors can use the QR codes to obtain more information about the artist and the sculpture.
People’s Choice Award voting will begin on June 20 and end Sept. 19. Ballots will be available at the Lakeside entrance of the Arts Center. Also on view in the Anne T. Riley Gallery are ceramics by Ron Netten of Spirit Lake and in the Hanson Gallery Conversations of People Watching – paintings by Karen Cooper of Grinnell.
The Youth Art Camp with Nicole Nelson has gone online with the first session beginning June 22. The deadline for registrations is June 20, for the June session. More information and registration can be found on the Arts Centers website under the Create tab on the menu bar. The fee is $85 and includes a kit with everything the participant will need. The camp is designed for people ages 10 and up. A second camp is planned for July 6-10.
