Clear Lake Arts Center plans to reopen in stages on Thursday

The Clear Lake Arts Center plans to reopen in stages, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The building has been closed to the public since March 17 due to the pandemic. The first phase will include the Hanson Gallery and gift shop area. During phase one of the opening, the hours of Arts Center will be 10 a.m.–2 p.m. (10 am to noon for people 65 and older, or people deemed at higher risk) Tuesdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays. The Arts Center will use the off days to deep clean the building and restock personal protection supplies.

Along with the change in hours, the Arts Center will require visitors to wear a mask and gloves, which will be provided to anyone needing them. Those who do not want to wear a mask and gloves are invited to plan a visit in the future when masks are no longer required and engage with us online.

The reopening of the second level and the Sukup Performing Arts Wing, building rentals, classes, and the weekly creativity groups will come at a later date.