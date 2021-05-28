Clear Lake Arts Center opening three new exhibits for the start of summer

The Clear Lake Arts Center is opening three new exhibits just in time for the start of summer.

The first of the three exhibits is already open, and it’s called Rituals of the Earth. Rituals of the Earth is a ceramics exhibit that showcases the work of two potters, James Kerns and William Mateer, who met at the University of Northern Iowa in the 1970s and have been creating pottery together ever since.

The second exhibit is the Members Show, where members of the Clear Lake Arts Center have their work featured as part of the exhibit. The Members Show will feature various pieces, including collages, turned wood, paintings and more.

The final exhibit of the three is called Virtual to Reality. This exhibit will showcase the works of six different artists who were featured virtually throughout the pandemic. Now, the Clear Lake Arts Center has the opportunity to display the works of these artists in person. The six artists whose works will be on display are Sydney Hollingshead, Tonja Ihlenfeldt, Roxanne Richards, Barbara Simcoe, and Lisa Truax.

Jeffery Ebeling, the Clear Lake Arts Center Executive Director, is excited about bringing various new experiences to the Clear Lake community.

