Cindy Davis new executive director of North Iowa Community Action

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cindy Davis has been hired as the new executive director of North Iowa Community Action. Davis began the position after long time Executive Director Dick Goerdt retired the end of March.

Davis has worked for North Iowa Community Action in several management roles over the last 13 years, moving into the assistant director role in 2018. She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, became a certified community action professional, and completed her nationally certified results oriented management and accountability implementer certification.

Before working for North Iowa Community Action, Davis worked for the Department of Defense and is a veteran of the US Air Force.

Cindy and her husband Terry are residents of Clear Lake. They have two grown daughters.

North Iowa Community Action serves a nine-county region with administrative offices located in Mason City. NICAO has been a part of the community since 1965, providing services that empower people in need to achieve and sustain economic stability. For more information visit www.nicao-online.org or call 641-423-7766.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0