ChildServe promotes Erica Axiotis to foundation executive director

Erica Axiotis has been promoted to foundation executive director of ChildServe. Axiotis joined the organization in 2016 as director of development, during which time she led event fundraising efforts and capital campaigns, served on the senior leadership team and collaborated with ChildServe’s Board of Trustees and CEO Dr. Teri Wahlig to grow support for programs, facilities and equipment needs.

In her new role, Axiotis will lead philanthropic efforts for the ChildServe Foundation, including major, planned and endowment giving; annual giving; special events; capital campaigns; grant programs; as well as donor recognition and stewardship.

Axiotis is a native of Mason City, Iowa, where she graduated from Mason City High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Simpson College and her master’s in public administration at Drake University.

For over 90 years, ChildServe has partnered with families to provide healthcare services and support for children, teens and young adults. We currently offer more than 30 services, including pediatric rehabilitation, physical, occupational and speech therapy, long-term care, behavioral health, autism, and more to meet the needs of more than 4,600 children across the state each year.

