Charles City teacher finalist for Nationwide's Ag Educator of the Year

Jim Lundberg, an agricultural teacher at Charles City High School in Charles City, is one of seven finalists in Iowa for Ag Educator of the Year through Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award.

The award recognizes the contributions of agricultural teachers in California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania in preparing the next generation of young people for successful careers in agriculture.

Nominations for Lundberg described his commitment to connect with students and support their needs. "The nominee has been teaching for over 36 years. In that time, he's impacted the lives of thousands of students," wrote one nominator of Lundberg. "He is a community leader who many look to for guidance and help."

Across the five states, 32 finalists will be presented with a $500 cash prize and entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be selected as their state’s Ag Educator of the Year. In spring 2020, one finalist from each state will be chosen as the grand-prize winner and will receive the designation of Ag Educator of the Year, a $3,000 Nationwide-funded cash award designed to support continued education efforts, and the Golden Owl Award trophy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}