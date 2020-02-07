Charles City teacher finalist for Nationwide's Ag Educator of the Year

Jim Lundberg, an agricultural teacher at Charles City High School in Charles City, is one of seven finalists in Iowa for Ag Educator of the Year through Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award.
The award recognizes the contributions of agricultural teachers in California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania in preparing the next generation of young people for successful careers in agriculture.
Nominations for Lundberg described his commitment to connect with students and support their needs. "The nominee has been teaching for over 36 years. In that time, he's impacted the lives of thousands of students," wrote one nominator of Lundberg. "He is a community leader who many look to for guidance and help."
Across the five states, 32 finalists will be presented with a $500 cash prize and entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be selected as their state’s Ag Educator of the Year. In spring 2020, one finalist from each state will be chosen as the grand-prize winner and will receive the designation of Ag Educator of the Year, a $3,000 Nationwide-funded cash award designed to support continued education efforts, and the Golden Owl Award trophy.
Farming is the backbone of America, but recent trends show a declining number of students who are studying agriculture. In Iowa alone, the presence of agriculture teachers (or teachers in the field) has decreased by 20 percent over the last five years, according to Iowa FFA data.
To shed light on this trend, Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award in 2018 to honor contributions of Iowa and Ohio agriculture teachers and the importance of agricultural education for future industry leaders. The 2019-2020 Golden Owl Award was expanded to include California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Nationwide is also investing $5,000 in each participating state’s FFA organization to further support aspiring agriculture professionals.
The Golden Owl Award is the result of partnerships between Nationwide, California FFA, California Farm Bureau, Illinois FFA, Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers, Farm Credit Illinois, Compeer Financial, Iowa FFA Foundation, Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Pennsylvania FFA and the Pennsylvania Fam Bureau.
To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit www.GoldenOwlAward.com.
Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company, is an insurance and financial services organization based in Columbus, Ohio.