Rebecca Tierney, of Charles City, was one of 263 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska's honors list for the fall 2019 semester.

The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students.

