Charles City is ringing in the holiday season with a couple of events on Friday.
First up is Hy-Vee's Candy Cane Hunt at 5 p.m. The candy doesn't last long so come dressed for action at Central Park.
Following the hunt, the city will hold its 2019 Lighted Parade. This year's theme is Holidays Around the World. The fun starts at 6 p.m. on Main Street in downtown.
After the parade, be sure to stop by and say hi to Santa Claus, who'll be hanging out in his house until 8 p.m. Friday night.
