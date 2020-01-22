Charles City Brewing offers Beer Yoga

Consumed in the right place and at the right quantity, drinking beer can be quite a zen experience by itself.
But consider the mellow when you add yoga.
You have free articles remaining.
The Saint Charles Brewing Company invites and all experience levels to Beer Yoga from 10:50 a.m. -11:50 a.m. on Saturday at the brewery on South Main Street in Charles City
The cost is $15 which includes one free drink. Tickets will be available to purchase in person at SCBC or on Eventbrite, but you must pre-register. There are a limited amount of spots. Bring your own mat, and show up a little early so you can get your drink and spot ready before the start.
Namaste, and bottoms up.