Charles City Brewing offers Beer Yoga

Consumed in the right place and at the right quantity, drinking beer can be quite a zen experience by itself.

The Saint Charles Brewing Company invites and all experience levels to Beer Yoga from 10:50 a.m. -11:50 a.m. on Saturday at the brewery on South Main Street in Charles City

The cost is $15 which includes one free drink. Tickets will be available to purchase in person at SCBC or on Eventbrite, but you must pre-register. There are a limited amount of spots. Bring your own mat, and show up a little early so you can get your drink and spot ready before the start.