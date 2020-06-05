Chamber hosts 'CEO Conversations' with Metalcraft CEO Steve Doerfler
Chamber hosts 'CEO Conversations' with Metalcraft CEO Steve Doerfler

Steve Doerfler, president & CEO of Metalcraft, is the speaker of this quarter's CEO Conversations event scheduled from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, via Zoom Conference Call.

The series is offered by the Chamber’s Program Committee.

CEO Conversations is a quarterly educational opportunity held during the lunch hour, led by well-recognized and experienced business leaders from the region. The program is intended for participants with a desire to advance their career by interacting with accomplished professionals. Sessions are limited to 20 guests to encourage candid conversations.

Steve Doerfler started his journey at Metalcraft in 1984 as an independent manufacturer’s representative, covering Nebraska, Kansas, and western Missouri. He was later named sales manager and became a minority owner of the business. In 1998, Doerfler was named vice president of sales and marketing. Doerfler earned the title of president & CEO in 2012.

Registration is available online at masoncityia.com or by contacting Kativa Weitzel (kweitzel@masoncityia.com) at the Chamber for more information. Registration is limited. The CEO Conversations Series is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.

