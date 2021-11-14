Cerro Gordo VA commission sends cakes to senior vets

The Cerro Gordo County Veterans Affairs Commission coordinated its first “Cakes of Honor” outreach event. The program is to honor the veterans, dependents of veterans, family members and caretakers in Cerro Gordo County nursing homes, and assisted living the week of Veteran’s Day. Those who may not be able to commemorate Veteran’s Day outside of the facilities have not been forgotten.

On Nov. 10, full sheet cakes from Mason City Hy-Vee West were delivered to 11 facilities located in Cerro Gordo County.

The Clear Lake facilities included: Apple Valley Assisted Living, Courtyard Independent and Assisted Living and Apartments, and Oakwood Care Center. The Rockwell facility included: Rockwell Community Nursing Home. The Mason City facilities included: Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living, Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center, Homestead Assisted Living, IOOF Home & Community Therapy Center, Good Shepherd Health Center Inc, Cornerstone Assisted, and Country Meadow Place.

The facilities were all very appreciative of the deliveries, and some were able to incorporate the cakes into their Veteran’s Day programs.

We must not forget to include all generations of veterans no matter where their residence may be," said Maria Deike, Cerro Gordo County's VA director. "Thank you for your service. We appreciate our nursing homes and assisted living administrators, dietary directors, nurses, nurse aids, event activity and life enrichment coordinators. We would like to recognize you for all that you do daily for our veterans and residents in your facilities. This is a very small thank you.”

