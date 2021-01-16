 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo foundation seeks grant applicants
Cerro Gordo foundation seeks grant applicants

Grant applications can now be submitted to the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation’s 2021 grant cycle. The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cerrogordoccf.org. The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. on April 1, 2021.

Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health, and human service.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or a government entity serving Cerro Gordo County in order to be considered for funding. First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2021.

Business weblogo

In 2020, a total of $124,761.37 in grants were awarded to 40 area nonprofits and government agency projects serving Cerro Gordo County. Since 2005, the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in grants benefitting Cerro Gordo County residents and communities.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106.

