Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 Call Center is closing
1 comment
alert

Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 Call Center is closing

  • Updated
  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 weblogo

The Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 call center located at the Emergency Operations Center has closed.

The following numbers: 641-494-3546, 641-494-3547, and 641-494-3543 will no longer be used for COVID-19-related calls.

“We cannot express enough the deep gratitude we have for the volunteers who staffed this call center for months,” said Brian Hanft, CG Public Health Director of Public Health. “These volunteers dedicated hundreds of hours responding to individuals concerned about exposure to COVID-19, symptoms of the illness and many other questions.

Call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 for questions related to COVID-19 guidance. For testing inquiries, please continue to call the MercyOne family health line at 641-428-7777, Quick Care Urgent Care Clinic at 641-450-7000, and TestIowa at 515-575-2131.

1 comment
0
0
6
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Klemesrud, 50 Years
Anniversaries

Klemesrud, 50 Years

  • Updated

Bob Klemesrud and Nancy (deBuhr) Klemesrud were married on June 21, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Iowa.

Audrey L. (Johnson) Moor, 80
Birthdays

Audrey L. (Johnson) Moor, 80

  • Updated

Audrey L. (Johnson) Moor will celebrate her 80th Birthday on Sunday, June 21. Her children are hosting a card shower in her honor. They invite…

Clarence Ermer, 90
Birthdays

Clarence Ermer, 90

  • Updated

Give a shout out to Clarence Ermer, of Rockwell, Iowa, who is celebrating his 90th birthday on June 21, 2020. Since social distancing has come…

Goranson, 50 years
Anniversaries

Goranson, 50 years

  • Updated

Bud and Anne Goranson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13th. They each brought three sons to the union, creating the Lovell a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News