Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 Call Center is closing

The Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 call center located at the Emergency Operations Center has closed.

The following numbers: 641-494-3546, 641-494-3547, and 641-494-3543 will no longer be used for COVID-19-related calls.

“We cannot express enough the deep gratitude we have for the volunteers who staffed this call center for months,” said Brian Hanft, CG Public Health Director of Public Health. “These volunteers dedicated hundreds of hours responding to individuals concerned about exposure to COVID-19, symptoms of the illness and many other questions.

Call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 for questions related to COVID-19 guidance. For testing inquiries, please continue to call the MercyOne family health line at 641-428-7777, Quick Care Urgent Care Clinic at 641-450-7000, and TestIowa at 515-575-2131.

