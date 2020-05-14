Century21 Preferred received productivity, service awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, awarded its local office Century 21 Preferred with the Quality Service Pinnacle Award. The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey, which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award, an office must receive completed customer surveys with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.

The office also received the Per Person Productivity Award and the President’s Award. The President’s Award is bestowed upon those offices that earn the Century 21 Centurion Award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award in the same calendar year. The Centurion Award is presented to offices that achieve or surpass sales production of 465 closed transaction within a calendar year.

CENTURY 21 Preferred is located in Mason City with a branch office in Clear Lake and Northwood.

