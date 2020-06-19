Century 21 Preferred realtor associates honored
Century 21 Preferred realtor associates honored

Steve Bailey, Cassidy Harris, Donna Eckard and Ryan Ketelsen, realtor associates with Century 21 Preferred have been awarded with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award for 2019.

This national award is presented annually to those Century 21 System members who receive a minimum satisfaction index of 95% or better for two consecutive years.

They are members of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, the North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors.

Cassidy Harris

Harris
Steve Bailey

Bailey
Donna Eckard

Eckard
Ryan Ketelsen

Ketelsen
