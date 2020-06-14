Century 21 honors local broker associate Lola Vaith

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ruby level status is awarded to an agent who has met minimum sales production of 34 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.

Vaith also received the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. The national award is presented annually to those Century 21 system members who receive a minimum satisfaction index of 95% or better for two consecutive years. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.