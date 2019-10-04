The Caring Pregnancy Center of Mason City will host the center’s annual Fall Reception from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at The Bridge next to Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N. Illinois, Mason City.
The theme this year is “The Adventure of a Lifetime.” Learn more about partnering with the Caring Pregnancy Center to help provide for the spiritual, emotional, and physical needs of those in the community facing an unexpected pregnancy.
The featured speaker for the evening will be Mary Lou Zubel, a retired educator who volunteers as a tutor in after-school programs.
Other highlights of the evening will include an update on the building project, testimony from clients, fellowship, music and worship. Appetizers and coffee will be served.
This is a free event, but you must register to reserve your seat. For more information on the event or to register, visit www.cpcmasoncity.org/special-events.html, or call 641-424-2237.
