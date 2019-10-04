{{featured_button_text}}

The Caring Pregnancy Center of Mason City will host the center’s annual Fall Reception from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at The Bridge next to Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N. Illinois, Mason City.

The theme this year is “The Adventure of a Lifetime.” Learn more about partnering with the Caring Pregnancy Center to help provide for the spiritual, emotional, and physical needs of those in the community facing an unexpected pregnancy.

Ernst 1

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is shown the ultrasound machine at Caring Pregnancy Center by staff nurse Anna Meinecke during a visit to the facility in Mason City in 2018.

The featured speaker for the evening will be Mary Lou Zubel, a retired educator who volunteers as a tutor in after-school programs.  

Other highlights of the evening will include an update on the building project, testimony from clients, fellowship, music and worship. Appetizers and coffee will be served.

This is a free event, but you must register to reserve your seat. For more information on the event or to register, visit www.cpcmasoncity.org/special-events.html, or call 641-424-2237.

