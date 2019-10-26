{{featured_button_text}}

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and North Iowa Area SBDC have hired Candi Karsjens as director of innovation and acceleration.

Karsjens will be responsible for providing business consulting and accelerator services to start-up companies and existing small businesses who are in need of funding, management and operational expertise to improve their chances of success. She will also deliver and lead programs to improve the region's culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Karsjens comes to NIACC with over 20 years of business and industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting, an MBA, and a certificate of advanced graduate studies in e-commerce from Northcentral University where she also spent four years as adjunct faculty teaching a variety of graduate level business courses and developing curriculum.

Karsjens along with her husband, Mike, are serial entrepreneurs who have built and sold two businesses in North Iowa (one partnership), both in the manufacturing sector. 

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, in partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.

