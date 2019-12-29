Call for entries to McNider 40th Annual Cerro Gordo Photography Competition

Residents of Cerro Gordo County, high school age and over, and any student registered at NIACC for the spring or summer semesters of 2020, are invited to submit photographs for consideration for the 40th Annual Cerro Gordo Photography Competition sponsored by the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s Safford and Lena Lock Photo Endowment Fund.

A total of three entries may be submitted by each artist in the form of small jpegs. All photographs are to be original, by the entering artist, completed January 2017-present, and not previously entered in the Photo Show.

Do not submit the actual artwork for jury.

Panelists from within the community will select the photographs for exhibition and awards. Three cash award winners will be selected. $150 will go to the photograph named Best in Show, $100 will be given as Second Award, with $50 for Third Award.

The postmark deadline for entries for the exhibition is Wednesday, March 25. The selected exhibition will be on display from May 1 through June 30, 2020. A special opening reception will be held Thursday, May 7, starting at 6 p.m. Awards will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the reception and exhibition is free and open to the public and all are invited.