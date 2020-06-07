Buy a reusable shopping bag at Hy-Vee to support North Iowa NAMI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the month of June, HyVee West at 2400 Fourth St. SW in Mason City, will donate $1 of the purchase of a reusable shopping bag to support NAMI North Iowa.

The Red “My Heart” reusable bags are available at the HyVee West location and cost $2.50. While the bags can only be used in the store during the initial purchase due to the COVID-19 safety precautions, consumers could use the bag at home to organize all types of belongings, toys, blankets, books, etc.

Eventually, consumers will be able to return to using their reusable bags when safety restrictions are lifted.

NAMI North Iowa is a non-profit organization that provides support, education and advocacy throughout North Iowa on behalf of individuals and families affected by mental illness. The mission of the organization is to raise awareness, educate the public and end stigma.

For questions or more information email naminorthiowa@gmail.com or call 641-201-8450.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0