Young Construction hires job coordinator
Young Construction hires job coordinator

Young Construction has hired RJ Lobmeyer as the company’s job coordinator. Lobmeyer will be responsible for coordinating construction projects for all three service areas, ordering job materials, and keeping the Young Construction crews on track.

RJ brings many years of industry experience, to the company as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Former job coordinator Jamie Hamilton-Howell has been promoted within the company.

Since 2001 Young Construction has been specializing in residential roofs, new construction roofs, re-roofing, preventative maintenance and roof repairs. Our team specializes in siding, gutters, windows, and insulation.

Young Construction
