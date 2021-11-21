Upgraded state website available for Iowa business owners

State government’s upgraded web portal, GovConnectIowa, is now available for Iowa business owners and business tax filers, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.

The state is modernizing technology and processes to better serve Iowa taxpayers — resulting in this new and secure online portal. The effort is a partnership of the departments of Revenue and Inspections and Appeals, Iowa Lottery Authority and the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to provide enhanced user-friendly tools are accessible from anywhere, at any time.

The state revenue department is mailing letters to existing tax permit holders with instructions on how to access their tax accounts in GovConnectIowa. Before receiving the letter, business owners with existing tax permits can begin using GovConnectIowa’s Quick File and Quick Pay features or they can get additional information at https://tax.iowa.gov/modernization.

