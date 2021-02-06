United Way of North Central Iowa appoints new board members

United Way of North Central Iowa has appointed Michael Green of Arkema as the board president and Jenna Sheriff of Jane Fischer and Associates as vice president.

Green and Sheriff will be joined by new board members Tammy Hertzel from Hosmer Honda & Hosmer Toyota, Marc Younge of Clear Lake Bank and Trust, Amber Hill from IMP, and Alicia Weaver from Prestige Estate Services.

Jeannette Adamski of Mercy Medical Center joins as the new Community Impact chair and Kara Ruge of Clear Lake Bank and Trust will continue to serve as past president.

For more information about United Way of North Central Iowa or if you wish to volunteer, please contact us at 641-423-1774 or visit our website at www.unitedwaynci.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.