Toys for Tots gets major donation from Fareway

Fareway recently presented a check for nearly $355,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps for their Toys for Tots campaign, which provides toys to children during the holiday season. In addition, more than 110 pallets of toys were collected and donated. Monetary and toy donations were accepted at all 129 Fareway store locations from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24.
In 2021, the U.S. Marine Corps reports that 19,099 children were served, more than 47,700 toys, books, and stocking stuffers were distributed, and total campaign proceeds equaled nearly $400,000.
Fareway Stores Inc. is a Midwest grocery company currently operating 129 stores in a six-state region.