Tim Lapointe appointed to Iowa Association for Justice board

Mason City attorney Tim LaPointe was elected to the board of governors of the Iowa Association for Justice.

New officers and board members were during its annual convention on Nov. 4-5 in Des Moines. IAJ’s newly installed leaders will serve the 2021-22 term.

Tim LaPointe

IAJ also honored its 2021 award winners and collected more than $10,000 for the Food Bank of Iowa as part of its  Justice In Deed initiative.

Justice In Deed connects trial lawyers with community organizations across Iowa to help meet critical needs.

Headquartered in West Des Moines, the Iowa Association for Justice is an organization of more than 650 Iowa trial attorneys who serve the legal profession and the public through efforts to strengthen justice systems, promote injury prevention, and foster the transparency of information.

