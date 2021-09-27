 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The River receives state housing recognition
0 comments

The River receives state housing recognition

{{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Finance Authority recently recognized outstanding housing initiatives and leaders through the annual HousingIowa Awards.

The River Apartments and Townhomes in Mason City was honored for its multi-family development. The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, Talon Development and the City of Mason City worked together to transform an empty parking lot in downtown Mason City into new workforce apartments. The property includes 113 moderately priced apartments and 20 townhouses and includes amenities such as underground parking, a gym, office space, common areas and a rec room.

The River - Talon residential project

The River apartment and condominium complex, located on the south loop of Highway 65 in Mason City.

The 133-unit facilities opened in January and were pitched, in part, as addressing housing needs issues in the community.

The HousingIowa Awards recognize outstanding programs, projects and professionals for leadership and innovation in advancing housing opportunities for Iowans. The award categories include: Single-Family Development, Multifamily Development, Innovation, Special Needs Development, COVID-19 Housing Response, Legislative Friend of Housing and the Kay Anderson Friend of Iowa Award.

HousingIowa award nominations are accepted each year and an independent panel of judges determines the statewide award winners.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News