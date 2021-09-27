The River receives state housing recognition

The Iowa Finance Authority recently recognized outstanding housing initiatives and leaders through the annual HousingIowa Awards.

The River Apartments and Townhomes in Mason City was honored for its multi-family development. The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, Talon Development and the City of Mason City worked together to transform an empty parking lot in downtown Mason City into new workforce apartments. The property includes 113 moderately priced apartments and 20 townhouses and includes amenities such as underground parking, a gym, office space, common areas and a rec room.

The HousingIowa Awards recognize outstanding programs, projects and professionals for leadership and innovation in advancing housing opportunities for Iowans. The award categories include: Single-Family Development, Multifamily Development, Innovation, Special Needs Development, COVID-19 Housing Response, Legislative Friend of Housing and the Kay Anderson Friend of Iowa Award.

HousingIowa award nominations are accepted each year and an independent panel of judges determines the statewide award winners.

