Ruge graduates American Bankers Association bank marketing school

Kara Ruge, of Clear Lake Bank & Trust, graduated the American Bankers Association (ABA) Bank Marketing School in April.

The ABA Bank Marketing School gives marketing and communications professionals an opportunity to elevate their expertise and gain a deeper understanding of marketing’s role in ROI, product development, and customer experience. Nearly 100 marketing professionals participated in the two-week program.

Kara Ruge, director of marketing and public relations, joined CLB&T in 2020. She serves all four Clear Lake Bank and Trust locations in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City. Her home base is in the Clear Lake location.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

