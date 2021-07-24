RSVP volunteers honored for service in North Central Iowa

Volunteers throughout North Central Iowa were honored for their cumulative years of service to their communities during RSVP’s annual Volunteer Celebration on June 9, with a "Parking Lot Party" on the NIACC campus.
RSVP of North Central Iowa staff presented 29 Outstanding Volunteer Awards to individuals who volunteered in the six counties RSVP serves: Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth.
The volunteers honored serve in a variety of programs, such as: Reading Buddies and Reading Coaches, helping elementary and middle school students improve their reading skills; Pen Pals, writing letters to fourth through sixth-graders; Breakfast Buddies, visiting with students at school-sponsored breakfast; International Friends, making NIACC’s international students feel at home in Iowa; helping with registrations at American Red Cross blood drives; and reading to the blind on KCMR radio. This year, RSVP volunteers also made an impact in new ways including sewing masks, sending cards to front line workers and educators, working as contact tracers and assisting with vaccine clinics.
Outstanding Volunteer Awards were presented by RSVP staff based on the following levels of lifetime service:
Gold award (500+ hours)
Virginia Baumann, Karen Dole and Cathy Homan of Mason City and JoAnn Andrea of Manly.
Additional RSVP volunteers recognized for reaching a lifetime award level include:
Silver (250-499 hours)
Clear Lake: Karen Flick
Mason City: Midge Gaylor, Julie Thorren-Birkedal, Audrey Wolf, Kay Erland, Gwen Suntken
Rockwell: Lana Schafer
Manly: Marilyn Pinta
Forest City: Barb Braun
Bronze (100-249 hours)
Sheffield: Nickie Baker
Mason City: Alan Steckman, Don Gettner, Larry Kollman,Colleen Last, Amy Dodge
Clear Lake: Carol Meindl, Nicky Berge, Star Barnes, David Burgart, Craig Rule
Britt: Kathryn Smith
Also recognized were retiring members of the RSVP Advisory Council: Kimberly Booth of Hampton, Karen Dole and Carol Johnson of Mason City, Larry Hill of Thompson, and Bob Perry of Northwood. After one year, they are eligible to join the council again.
For information on RSVP of North Central Iowa, visit www.niacc.edu/community-and-continuing-education/continuing-education/rsvp or contact 1-888-466-4222 ext. 4256, (641) 422-4256 or rsvp@niacc.edu.