RSVP volunteers honored for service in North Central Iowa

Volunteers throughout North Central Iowa were honored for their cumulative years of service to their communities during RSVP’s annual Volunteer Celebration on June 9, with a "Parking Lot Party" on the NIACC campus.

The volunteers honored serve in a variety of programs, such as: Reading Buddies and Reading Coaches, helping elementary and middle school students improve their reading skills; Pen Pals, writing letters to fourth through sixth-graders; Breakfast Buddies, visiting with students at school-sponsored breakfast; International Friends, making NIACC’s international students feel at home in Iowa; helping with registrations at American Red Cross blood drives; and reading to the blind on KCMR radio. This year, RSVP volunteers also made an impact in new ways including sewing masks, sending cards to front line workers and educators, working as contact tracers and assisting with vaccine clinics.