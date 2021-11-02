RSVP for Community Foundation’s nonprofit fundholder workshop

Friday, Nov. 5, is the deadline to RSVP for the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation’s (CGCCF) nonprofit agency fundholder workshop.

The workshop will discuss the benefits of establishing a nonprofit agency fund and will highlight strategies, examples and resources for how to grow this type of fund. A panel of representatives from local nonprofit agencies who have endowment funds established with the CGCCF will share tips and the impact these funds are having on their nonprofits’ missions. Workshop attendees will also hear from Laurie Everhardt, director of development for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, host foundation for the CGCCF.

Individuals may RSVP online at www.cfneia.org/fundholdersworkshop. The workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center, 9 N Federal Avenue, Mason City.

The workshop is free, open to the public and lunch will be provided. For more information about this event, please contact Tim Coffey, CGCCF governing committee member, at tscoffey67@gmail.com or 319-461-1697.

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is a local organization making grants to organizations creating a stronger and more vibrant quality of life in Cerro Gordo County and helps people establish permanent funds for the causes they care about in their community.

