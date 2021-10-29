Renae Aukes hired as sales consultant at Lichtsinn

Renae Aukes has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, Iowa, as an RV sales consultant.

Aukes is a graduate of North Iowa High School and attended Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa, where she graduated with an associate degree. Aukes continued her education at Minnesota State University, in Mankato, Minnesota, receiving her bachelor’s degree for elementary education.

Aukes was most recently employed by Hy-Vee, where she served in many management roles over the past 23 years.

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City is Iowa's largest RV dealer and is one mile down the road from the Winnebago factory.

