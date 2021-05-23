 Skip to main content
Pritchard Companies promotes Ellen Pritchard
Pritchard Companies promotes Ellen Pritchard

Ellen Pritchard has been promoted to the new director of retail operations for Pritchard Family Auto Stores.

Pritchard transitions into her role with several years of automotive industry experience. Prior to leading the company’s retail segment, she served as both a general sales manager and director of support services for Pritchard Companies. 

Pritchard graduated The National Automotive Dealers Association Academy in October of 2020. 

