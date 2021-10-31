One Vision welcomes new board members

One Vision announced a new slate of board members and elected officers at their Annual Meeting & 50th Anniversary Celebration, held Oct. 19 with 140 people in attendance.

“We are so pleased to have Kara Naig Trettin take on the role of One Vision’s board president,” said Jennifer Pinske, chief development officer with the nonprofit. “She brings non-profit and foundation experience and knowledge to the organization and has learned about our mission and vision through her relationships with employees and time as a board member.

Members of the One Vision Board of Directors are: Kara Naig Trettin, president, St. Ansgar; Dennis Muyskens, VP/treasurer, Mason City; Steve Schulz, secretary, Mason City; Jay LeFevre, past president, Clear Lake; Donn Ashland, parent, Garner; Doug Gee, Clear Lake; Aimee Kern, Clear Lake; John Lander, Mason City; Paul Manternach, Clear Lake; Mike Momberg, Clear Lake; Dennis Plautz, Fort Dodge.

One Vision Charitable Foundation introduced new board members Marc Younge and Sara Lindquist at its quarterly meeting on Oct. 26. Lindquist is new to the area and has experience as a senior sales rep and foundation work. Marc has been on the One Vision Board of Directors and investment committee in the past.

The mission of the One Vision Charitable Foundation is organized for the benefit of, to perform the functions of, or to carry out the purposes of One Vision, an Iowa nonprofit corporation in service to individuals with disabilities.

Members of the One Vision Charitable Foundation Board are: Jay LeFevre, president, Clear Lake; Dennis Muyskens, vice president, Mason City; Matt Ritter, treasurer, Clear Lake; Steve Schulz, secretary, Mason City; Matt Berry, Clear Lake; Mark Dodd, Mason City; Mark Feustel, Mason City; Kent Hall, Clear Lake; Dawn J. Johnson, Forest City; Sara Lindquist, Mason City; Vickie Snyder, Clear Lake; David Steffens, Lake Mills and Marc Younge, Ventura.

One Vision, a nonprofit organization, provides services to more than 400 exceptional individuals with disabilities. Based in Clear Lake, One Vision supports people of all ages throughout North Iowa including Clear Lake, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Garner, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Webster City, Lake Mills and more.

