One Vision kids receive gifts via UScellular

UScellular, traveling in a holiday-themed truck, delivered toys and games for the kids at One Vision recently.

The gifts are among more than 70 donations UScellular will make to help connect with its local communities.

One Vision is a nonprofit organization that supports more than 400 individuals with disabilities in 30 different communities throughout north central Iowa. One Vision advocates and provides services for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and/or brain injuries.

Through UScellular’s Locally Grown Joy initiative, organizations from hospitals to local Boys & Girls Clubs will receive a little extra cheer. Gifts range from toys for children to food donations for local homeless shelters.

